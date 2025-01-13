Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the annual Hajj agreement 2025 to facilitate pilgrims.

The agreement was signed by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah during a ceremony.

Under the agreement, 179,210 pilgrims from Pakistan will perform Hajj this year. It has been agreed that best possible facilities will be provided to Pakistani pilgrim, who will also be offered special accommodation in Mina at discounted rates.

The Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah has assured to provide all possible support for better facilities for Pakistani pilgrims.

Furthermore, it has also been decided to introduce a short Hajj program of 20 to 25 days. The pilgrims will have the option to select their accommodation in Madinah for a period of four to eight days.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs said specially designed bags carrying the Pakistani flag, identification code and other information will be provided to pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain will also participate in a four-day international Hajj conference and expo organized by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj in Jeddah.