Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to boost ties

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Doctor Samir bin Abdulaziz Al-Tabib, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Transformation Management Office of Minister of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional peace and stability came under discussion, said a statement issued by the ISPR. Army Chief General Bajwa said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the defence potential of Pakistan and expressed the desire to enhance collaboration in defence and security sectors. He also expressed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan. The COAS thanked the visiting guest for his efforts to strengthen bonds between the two brotherly countries.

