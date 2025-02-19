Pakistan, Saudi Naval Forces’ joint exercise concludes in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI : The joint exercise “Affaa Al Sahel” between Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces’ Special Operations Forces concluded in Karachi.

During the exercise, special operations teams from both the Royal Saudi Navy and Pakistan Navy participated in joint training operations.

The training drills included RPG firing, machine gun firing, close quarters combat, practical rappelling, hostage rescue, mission planning and area clearance using advanced techniques.

The primary objective of this joint exercise was to enhance coordination and strategic expertise between the two naval forces.

This exercise will contribute to strengthening mutual capabilities and coordination to address maritime security challenges.