Pakistan secures spot on 3 UN commissions

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In elections held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Pakistan has secured the membership of three key UN bodies – the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ); the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW); and the Commission on Population and Development (CPD).

These commissions play a pivotal role in enhancing international cooperation on various social and economic issues, said a press release received here on Wednesday.

The elections were conducted at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), a 54-member principal organ of the UN.

Pakistan’s election to CCPCJ and CPD was by the unanimous endorsement of all ECOSOC members. In the balloting to elect CSW members, Pakistan received 50 votes.

Pakistan will assume the membership of these three Commissions starting from 1 January 2022.