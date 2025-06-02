Pakistan seeks peace with dignity: Bilawal

NEW YORK: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will become the voice of Pakistan at the United Nations. He expressed these remarks ahead of Pakistani delegation’s diplomacy at international front to expose the nefarious designs of India.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the PPP chairman said that Pakistan seeks peace with dignity. “As I arrive in New York to lead Pakistan’s delegation at the UN, I carry a clear message: Pakistan seeks peace with dignity, dialogue with purpose, and partnerships built on justice,” said Bilawal on his X post.

He added that the unresolved issue of Kashmir continues to threaten the regional peace and any aggression over shared water resources challenges not just Pakistan’s sovereignty, but global stability. “We reject terrorism in all forms, yet oppose its misuse as a political tool to target Pakistan. Trade must become a bridge – not a battleground. It’s time for the world to engage, not ignore,” said Bilawal.

According to sources, the Pakistani delegation will meet ambassadors from the five permanent and nine non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. The Pakistani delegation will also brief the UN Secretary-General, the President of the General Assembly, and members of the Security Council. Meanwhile, Bilawal is scheduled to address a conference at the Middle East Institute, a US think tank, on June 5. The Pakistani delegation includes Dr Mosaddiq Malik, Senator Sherry Rehman, Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan, Tehmina Janjua, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Hina Rabbani Khar.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led Pakistan’s diplomatic mission to the United Nations and met Fu Cong, China’s Permanent Representative there.

During the meeting, the former foreign minister and Ambassador Fu Cong discussed India’s aggression and the regional security situation. Bilawal expressed gratitude for China’s support in response to India’s provocative actions. He briefed the Chinese delegation on Pakistan’s responsible approach following the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing that India rejected Pakistan’s offer for neutral and impartial investigations.

He underscored that resolving the Kashmir issue is essential for lasting peace in South Asia. He urged China to play a role in line with UN resolutions, calling on the international community to move beyond crisis management and toward a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Earlier, the high-level delegations started their visit to world capitals from Monday to project Pakistan’s perspective on the recent Indian aggression. Formed purusant to the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the delegations would visit New York, Washington DC, London, Brussels and Moscow from 2 June 2025, according to a Foreign Office press release. A nine-member multiparty delegation is led by Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, and former Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The other members of the delegation include Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Masood Malik; Chairperson of Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and former Minister for Information and Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman; Chairperson of National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar; former Minister for Commerce, Defence and Foreign Affairs, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan; former Minister for Maritime Affairs, Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari; and Senator Bushra Anjum Butt.

The delegation also includes two former Foreign Secretaries, Ambassador (R) Jalil Abbas Jilani, who also served as Caretaker Foreign Minister, and Ambassador (R) Tehmina Janjua. Another delegation, led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Syed Tariq Fatemi, will visit Moscow from June 2, 2025.

The delegations will highlight Pakistan’s responsible and restrained conduct – seeking peace with responsibility – in the face of India’s reckless and belligerent actions in violation of international law. They will also highlight that dialogue and diplomacy should take precedence over conflict and confrontation.

The delegations will underscore the imperative for the international community to play its due role in promoting a lasting peace in South Asia. The need for immediate resumption of the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty will also be a key theme of the delegations’ outreach. The delegations will engage in a series of meetings with the leadership of international bodies, public office holders, senior officials, parliamentarians, think tanks, media and diaspora. — Agencies