Pakistan seeks peaceful relations with all its neighbours including India: FO

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan seeks peaceful and cooperative relations with all its neighbours including India. It was observed by the Spokesperson Pakistan Foreign Office Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed during a weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday.

While answering another question regarding the possibility of improvement in Pakistan India bilateral relations during 2022, the Spokesperson was of the view that Pakistan always remains committed to peaceful and cooperative relations with all its neighbours including India, however, the onus is on New Delhi to take essential measures to create an enabling environment for bilateral talks with Pakistan.

According to Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, the relations between the two countries are not stable after the unilateral and illegal actions of the Indian government in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on and after August 5, 2019.

While answering another query regarding Indian continued oppression in IIOJK, Asim Iftikhar said that the global community needs to focus on the ongoing atrocities of the Indian government against innocent Kashmiri Muslims.

While responding to a media query regarding the provision of a transit facility to Indian wheat for Afghanistan, the Spokesperson said that Pakistan has earlier allowed transportation of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan through land route from India on humanitarian grounds on an exceptional basis, however, Pakistan had conveyed to the Indian side, the details of arrangement put in place by Pakistan in this regard for about three weeks ago.

Pakistan is awaiting further response from India about the date of dispatch of the first consignment and other necessary information regarding humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, added Asim Iftikhar Ahmed. While answering another question regarding the return of Pakistani students to China for the continuation of their study which had been disrupted by the pandemic, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said that Pakistan is continuously in contact with concerning quarters of the Chinese government on the issue and efforts are underway that Pakistani students can resume their study in China at earliest.