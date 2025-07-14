Pakistan sees 20% surge in child abuse cases in 2025

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A shocking new report has revealed a disturbing 20% increase in crimes against children across Pakistan during the first six months of 2025.

The data, compiled by a private child welfare organization, exposes a grim reality for the nation’s most vulnerable — its children.

Between January and June 2025, at least 1,956 cases of child abuse, including kidnapping, sexual assault, and murder, were reported. The report shows that 605 children were abducted, 453 were sexually assaulted, and 192 either went missing or were found murdered. In 34 cases, children were subjected to inhuman and ritualistic violence, while 31 were killed after sexual abuse.

The victims included 1,079 girls, 875 boys, and 62 newborns. The report also mentioned cases of homosexuality and forced physical relations.

Punjab tops list, followed by Sindh

Punjab accounted for a staggering 72% of the total reported cases, followed by Sindh with 22%. The majority of the incidents — 59% — occurred in urban areas, while 41% took place in rural regions.

According to Dr. Munizeh Bano, the executive director of the reporting NGO, most victims were between the ages of 11 and 15, and came from low-income, vulnerable communities where children are often left unprotected.

“These children are growing up in conditions where their safety is constantly at risk,” she said. “We are witnessing not only a rise in the number of cases but also in the brutality and impunity surrounding them.”

Underreporting remains serious concern

The report also highlighted major gaps in reporting and justice delivery:

83% of cases were registered by police.

15% went unreported entirely.

In 27 cases, families did not approach police out of fear or stigma.

In one case, the police refused to file an FIR.

This lack of reporting and response allows abusers to escape accountability, further endangering children.