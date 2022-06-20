Pakistan sees surge in Covid-19 cases

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has once again witnessed an increase in daily Covid-19 cases as 171 people were found infected during the last 24 hours, according to data shared by NIH on Monday.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) said that the new infections were detected after 11,212 coronavirus diagnostic tests performed across the country, which placed Pakistan’s positivity ratio at 1.53% and the overall case count at 1,532,153. Pakistan’s active cases stand at 3,148, the NIH said.

However, no Covid-19-related death was reported in the country during the past 24 hours. The overall death toll count stands at 30,383, it added. The forum further shared that the cases count has increased across the country, particularly in Hyderabad and Karachi, where the positivity ratio was recorded at 16.67per cent and 10.08pc respectively.

Hyderabad: 16.67pc, Karachi: 10.08pc, Mirpur: 5.26, Mardan: 3.39, Muzaffarabad: 2.27pc Lahore 1pc, Islamabad: 2.27pc. Previously, in May, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif restored National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), an umbrella body that led Pakistan’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The step was taken after emergence of a new sub-variant of Omicron strain of coronavirus, in the country. Pakistan on May 9 reported the country’s first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. The NCOC had ceased to function on March 31 this year and all its functions and responsibilities were officially handed over to National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Command and Operation Centre was set up in March 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic to collect, analyses and process information in Pakistan’s struggle against the coronavirus pandemic.

