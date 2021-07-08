Pakistan set 142 runs target for England in first ODI

CARDIFF (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan set 142 runs target for England in their first ODI of the three-match series in Cardiff on Thursday. English bowlers took quick wickets as they led an attack against Pakistan.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq was the first to go, when he was bowled by Saqib Mahmood in the first over without scoring a run. Mahmood struck again in the first over and Babar Azam (0) was caught by Crawley, while Mohammad Rizwan was removed by Lewis Gregory in the fourth over of the innings.

Saud Shakeel was dismissed by Mahmood to pick his third wicket. Sohaib Maqsood and opening batsman Fakhar Zaman build a partnership to rescue the visitors. But Maqsood was unfortunate to get the run-out courtesy of a brilliant fielding effort by James Vince. Fakhar Zaman fell short of his fifty by three runs as he was sent back by Matt Parkinson on 47 in the 22nd over.

Earlier, England have won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan.

England will miss all of their key players in this series. Ben Stokes will lead the side, whereas James Vince and Dawid Malan are other experienced batsmen. Phil Salt will take the keeping duties, whereas Jacks is also a talented player. Ball and Mahmood will lead the pace attack, whereas Briggs and Parkinson are their main spinners.

On the other hand, Pakistan would want to continue their good rhythm in this series after the South African tour. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam will again be the key batsmen, whereas Rizwan has also been brilliant this year.

Shadab Khan returns as an all-rounder, whereas Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf will lead the pace bowling attack.

Pakistan will also welcome the return of Sohaib Maqsood, the middle-order batsman, who has been in smashing form across formats and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League.