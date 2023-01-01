Pakistan set Netherlands 287-run target in World Cup clash

F.P. Report

Hyderabad: Despite facing a batting order collapse in the beginning, Pakistan managed to hold their ground Friday and scored 286 runs, a slight lower than Babar Azam’s aspiration to achieve above 300 runs, agianst the Netherlands in their first match of ICC World Cup 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad, India.

The Netherlands secured rapid wickets, despite the Pakistani batters’ attempts to counterattack.

The consecutive dismissals of Hassan Ali and Shadab Khan, who were striving to maintain the pace for the Men in Green following the loss of the sixth wicket, have left the team in a challenging situation.

The duo of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz held the forth after the team lost quick wickets.

The Netherlands made a comeback by claiming the wickets of Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed, leaving Pakistan at a precarious 188 for 3.

Half centuries

After a shaky start, Pakistan’s innings was steadied by Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel, who both scored fifties against Netherlands in their first match of the Cricket World Cup in Indian Hyderabad on Friday.

The duo’s partnership helped Pakistan to recover from the early loss of three quick wickets.

Rizwan, who completed his 50 off 59 balls, played a crucial role in rebuilding the innings. He was well supported by Shakeel, who scored a brisk fifty off 32 balls. Their attacking shots brought value to the team and kept the scoreboard ticking.

By the end of the 27th over, Pakistan had scored 155 runs for the loss of three wickets at a run rate of 5.69. The pitch seemed to have normalised and the Pakistani batsmen looked comfortable playing their shots.

Top order rocked

Pakistan’s batting woes continued as they lost three early wickets against Netherlands in their first match of the Cricket World Cup.

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq were dismissed cheaply by the Dutch bowlers, who exploited the slow and low pitch conditions.

Fakhar was caught and bowled by Logan van Beek for 12, after playing three dot balls in the fourth over. Babar, who was playing his first official match in India, struggled to score and fell for 5 off 17 balls. He tried to pull a short delivery from Colin Ackerman but only managed to find the fielder at mid-on.

Imam also failed to impress and was caught at deep fine leg by Aryan Dutt off Paul van Meekeren for 14. He attempted to pull a bouncer but got a top edge that flew high in the air.

Pakistan could only manage 72 runs for the loss of three wickets in 14 overs of the powerplay. The Dutch bowlers kept a tight line and length and did not allow the Pakistani batsmen to free their arms.

Earlier, Pakistan were sent into bat after Netherlands captain won the toss and decided to bowl first in their opening match of the nine-match league stage of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Indian Hyderabad.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that they are well taken care of in Hyderabad and that they are aiming for a score of 290 or 300 in their first match against Netherlands. He also said that Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi are back in the team and that they are ready to deliver.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said that the pitch looks good and that it might get easier to bat under lights. He said that they have played a lot of matches against Pakistan in recent years and that they hope to do well. He said that they need to adjust to the pitch conditions and that they have a balanced attack of fast bowlers and spinners in the powerplay.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c) (wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

The weather in Hyderabad is expected to be partly sunny and cloudy with no rain threat. The maximum temperature will be around 33 degrees Celsius during the day and will drop to 25 degrees Celsius at night.

The pitch in Hyderabad is known to be a balanced one that offers assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The fast bowlers can get some early movement and bounce from the surface, while the batsmen can score freely once they get settled. The spinners can also come into play as the match progresses.

Pakistan are playing their first two matches in Hyderabad before moving to other venues. They will be hoping to start their campaign on a positive note with a win over Netherlands, who are making their debut in the league stage.

Pakistan open their campaign

It will be a gentle start for Pakistan in the World Cup rather than an explosive one, for the chances of the green shirts to win today’s match are high.

Nevertheless, things are not as easy as they might seem, for things have taken a nosedive during the past few weeks.

Pakistan finished bottom of the Super 4s at the Asia Cup, and Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a shoulder injury he sustained in an Asia Cup match.

Naseem underwent surgery on his shoulder, and he has been advised complete rest by doctors before resuming practice.

Moreover, Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman’s poor form has also become something of a rut.

The warm-ups saw Pakistan lose by six overs to spare after posting 345 against New Zealand, before conceding 351 against Australia.

The green shirts should be good enough today, for this Netherlands side does not seem to worry them too much.

But, taking things for granted in a World Cup match is dangerous business and can turn the tide against a good team.