Pakistan sets new world record by making largest human flag

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan has set a new world record by making the largest human flag.

The record was achieved by the students of Army Public School Lahore, who participated in the formation of the flag. Over ten thousand students made the human flag.

Previously, the record for the largest human flag was held by India, where seven thousand three hundred sixty-eight students had made the flag.

The new world record was established during the Lahore Youth Festival, which is underway at Fortress Stadium in Lahore under the aegis of the Punjab government.