Pakistan shoots down 8th spying quadcopter sent from India: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has shot down the eighth spying quadcopter sent from India across the Line of Control (LoC), the military’s media wing said in a statement issued Friday.

“Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Khanjar Sector along LOC,” Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said.

“The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LOC,” Maj Gen Iftikhar added, noting that it was the eighth Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year.

On May 29, the Pakistan Army had downed another Indian spy quadcopter that violated Pakistani airspace from Kanzalwan Sector along the LoC — making it that week’s second drone to be shot down.

On May 27, the army had downed an Indian surveillance drone that had crossed over the LoC into the Rakh Chakri sector.