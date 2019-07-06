Pakistan should be in World Cup semis: Holding

LONDON (Agencies): Former West Indies fast-bowler, and now a renowned commentator, Michael Holding has said that Pakistan should be part of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup semi-finals.

According to details, Holding has said that Pakistan should have qualified for the last four of the mega event if they defeat Bangladesh — which they did in their final league match. Pakistan thumped Bangladesh by 94 runs in their final 2019 World Cup group match on Friday but it was not enough to earn them a place in the semi-finals as New Zealand went through on net run-rate.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team needed to smash the world record for margin of victory in a one-day international after winning the toss to keep the dream alive, but a miracle win never looked remotely likely at a sun-drenched Lord’s.

Their total of 315 for nine meant Bangladesh needed only eight runs to end Pakistan’s hopes of progress at the tournament and they reached that in the second over. “Pakistan should be in the semi-finals if they beat Bangladesh. NRR should be the last thing to consider.

If points and wins are equal then the result between both teams should be the deciding factor. Since Pakistan beat New Zealand they should be in semi-finals,” said Holding according to Times Now News. The Pakistan cricket team will return from the United Kingdom in the wee hours of July 7.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), seventeen members of the side will arrive on Sunday, while the remaining nine members — Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Manager Talat Ali, Head Coach Mickey Arthur, Bowling Coach Azhar Mahmood and Batting Coach Grant Flower — will return at a later date.