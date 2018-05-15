Pakistan shows concerns over shifting US embassy to Jerusalem

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan showed concerns over the United States decision of shifting its embassy to Jerusalem on Monday and asked the international community to play its role in for the sustainable peace in the Middle East.

Foreign office issued a statement on Tuesday, according to statement; US completely ignored the calls of the international community and the United Nation resolutions on two-state solution.

It added that the US move is clearly violation of international law and several United Nations Security Council resolutions, in particular resolutions 476 and 478.

The Foreign Office added that the government and people of Pakistan stand firmly with the Palestinian people.

The Palestinians, who seek their own future state with its capital in East Jerusalem, have been outraged by Trump’s shift from previous administrations’ preference for keeping the US Embassy in Tel Aviv pending progress in peace efforts.

The move coincided with Israeli forces martyring at least 58 Palestinians along the Gaza border on Monday as angry protesters demonstrated at the frontier hours on the day the US opened its embassy in Jerusalem.

Advertisements