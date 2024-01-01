Pakistan signs contract to sell JF-17 Block-III fighter jets to Azerbaijan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan army said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Azerbaijan for the sale of JF-17 Block-III fighter aircraft “to bolster the airpower capabilities” of the Western Asian nation.

The PakistanAir Force (PAF) is mostly reliant on Chinese JF-17 Thunder jets, French Mirages and aging US F-16s but in 2022 announced the addition to its fleet of next-generation Chinese J-10 C fighter jets also.

“President of Azerbaijan expressed that the support extended by Pakistan would go a long way in consolidating the existing military cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, fostering closer defense collaboration and strengthening the warm brotherly ties between the two nations,” the Pakistan army’s media wing, ISPR, said in a statement, announcing the sale agreement.

The army did not disclose how many jets it would sell to Azerbaijan and at what price or any other details of the deal.

“JF-17 Thunder Block-III is an AESA [active electronically scanned array] Radar and Long Range BVR [beyond-visual-range] equipped 4.5 generation Multi-Role fighter aircraft which is capable of undertaking wide array of combat missions providing contemporary airpower employment options, thus strengthening the National Security Paradigm of Azerbaijan.” the military said.

Giving background on the deal, ISPR said during his visit to Pakistan in July this year, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev was briefed on the combat capabilities and employment options of the JF-17 Block-III fighter aircraft.

“Pursuant to President Aliyev’s visit and on request of Government of Azerbaijan, Pakistan deployed PAF contingent at Baku to participate in ADEX-2024 showcasing the aerial prowess and static display of Pride of Pakistan JF-17 Thunder Block-III,” ISPR said.

“During deployment, JF-17 carried out Air to Air Refueling from PAF Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft deploying in a single hop to Baku, Azerbaijan, demonstrating long haul capability and reach of the PAF’s fighter jet.”

Aliyev visited the static display of JF-17 Block-III and witnessed an aerial demonstration of the planes, ISPR added, “showcasing the agility and maneuverability of the fighter jet alongside the professional competence of PAF pilots.”

Courtesy: arabnews