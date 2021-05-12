Pakistan sincerely supported Afghan peace process: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gene-ral Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said Pakistan had sincerely supported the Afghan peace process as a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan was in the best interest of the region in general and Pakistan in particular.

The Army Chief was speaking to United States Charge d’ Affairs Angela Aggeler , who called on him here, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields, fight against COVID-19 and recent developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed. The COAS hoped for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in future.

The US envoy acknowledged and appreciated Pak-istan’s continuous efforts and support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.