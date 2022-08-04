Pakistan, Singapore agree to boost cooperation

ISLAMABAD (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met his Singaporean counterpart, Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, on the sidelines of the 29th Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

The two Foreign Ministers reviewed the state of Pakistan-Singapore bilateral relations and agreed to enhance bilateral dialogue and cooperation. They also exchanged views on the global and regional issues of mutual interest, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan discussed the potential for bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Zardari expressed admiration for Singapore’s development model and the lessons it offered to developing countries including Pakistan. He emphasized the importance accorded by Pakistan to its relations with Singapore, which is a key partner in ASEAN Regional Forum. He also expressed Pakistan’s keen desire to enhance its collaboration with ASEAN. Noting the importance of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in close contact to maintain the momentum in bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met his Vietnamese counterpart, Bu`i Thanh Son, on the sidelines of the 29th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum Foreign Ministers meeting in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

The two foreign ministers reviewed Pakistan-Vietnam bilateral relations and noted the tradition of cordiality and friendly ties between the two countries. In the backdrop of the 50-year celebrations of bilateral relations, they expressed satisfaction at the steady growth of mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministers expressed their determination to enhance collaboration in various sectors including trade and investment, tourism, education, public administration and promotion of people-to-people contacts. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscored that Pakistan valued its relations with Vietnam, which is an important partner in ASEAN Regional Forum. He also briefed the Vietnamese Foreign Minister on Pakistan’s continued commitment to ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and its relations with ASEAN. The two foreign ministers agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and dialogue between the two countries.

Related