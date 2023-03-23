Pakistan skipper Babar Azam conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Thursday awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the field of sports on behalf of President Dr Arif Alvi during a ceremony held in connection with March 23 at Governor House, Lahore.

Babar Azam, who won the title of the youngest captain of the national cricket team, made his debut in international cricket on May 31, 2015.

Immense honour to have received Sitara-e-Imtiaz in the presence of my mother and father.



This award is for my parents, fans and the people of 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Gafwlu3rUC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 23, 2023

He became the fastest player to score his 13th century in the 76th innings in the first ODI against South Africa in April 2021.

At the end of the series, Babar Azam surpassed India’s Virat Kohli, who was number one in the ICC rankings for 1,258 days, and became the number one batsman with 865 points.

Babar Azam scored his first T20 century and won the match at the Centurion Stadium on April 14, 2021.

On April 25, 2021, he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in the third T20 against Zimbabwe.

Babar Azam won many awards in his career including ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021 and ICC Player of the Month 2021.

Babar Azam was conferred the national award in recognition of his valuable services in cricket. Babar Azam has become the youngest cricketer to receive the award.