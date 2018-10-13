‘Pakistan soldiers able to deliver results in most challenging environment’: CJCSC

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat has said the soldiers of Pakistan’s Armed Forces are laced with the unflinching spirit of loyalty and sense of sacrifice.

He was addressing the passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul Academy today.

Zubair Mahmood Hayat said our soldiers have the distinction to deliver results in the most challenging environment.

Earlier, the chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee also reviewed the Parade and gave awards to the distinguished cadets.

Coveted Sword of Honor was awarded to Battalion Senior under Officer Ghulam Nabi, President’s Gold Medal to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Bilal, Chairman’s medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Bishesh Thangden from Nepal and Chief of Army Staff cane was awarded to Company Under Officer Mohsin Waseem.

Commandant Cane was awarded to Company under Officer Ali Zaheer Qureshi.

Cadets from Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Palestine and Libya were amongst those who passed out the courses.

