Pakistan-South Africa Joint Exercise Iqbal-I concludes in Cherat

F.P. Report

CHERAT: Closing ceremony of Pakistan-South Africa Joint Exercise Iqbal-I in Counter Terrorism domain was conducted between the armies of Pakistan and Republic of South Africa at Cherat.

Two weeks long exercise commenced on 15th of this month. The Combat Teams from Special Services Group, Pakistan Army and Republic of South Africa Special Forces participated in the Exercise.

Commandant Special Operation School, attended the closing ceremony as Chief Guest. Chief of Staff Republic of South Africa Special Forces, Colonel SS Lechoenyo also witnessed the Closing Ceremony.

The troop displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct.

The exercise was aimed at refining the drills, procedures and techniques involved in Counter Terrorism operations through joint training, besides harnessing the historic military to military relations among the friendly countries.