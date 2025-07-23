Pakistan squads announced for T20I, ODI series against West Indies

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its squads for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies, comprising three T20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the ODI side, while Salman Ali Agha will captain the T20I team.

The three-match T20I series is scheduled to take place at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, USA, on July 31, August 2 and 3, while the ODI series will be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago on August 8, 10, and 12.

Hasan Nawaz earns maiden ODI call-up

The 16-member ODI squad features uncapped right-handed batter Hasan Nawaz, while senior players Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi return to bolster the squad. The team will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, with Salman Ali Agha serving as vice captain.

Pakistan’s ODI squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Shaheen, Haris, Hasan return to T20I side

The 15-member T20I squad sees the return of fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali, as Pakistan prepares for the explosive T20 leg of the series. All-rounder Salman Ali Agha will take on captaincy duties, aiming to lead a balanced side featuring both experienced campaigners and emerging talent.

Pakistan’s T20I squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Series schedule

31 July – 1st T20I vs West Indies, Lauderhill, USA

2 August – 2nd T20I vs West Indies, Lauderhill, USA

3 August – 3rd T20I vs West Indies, Lauderhill, USA

8 August – 1st ODI vs West Indies, Trinidad & Tobago

10 August – 2nd ODI vs West Indies, Trinidad & Tobago

12 August – 3rd ODI vs West Indies, Trinidad & Tobago

Pakistan’s squad will arrive in the United States on Sunday, 27 July, following the conclusion of their T20I series in Bangladesh.