Pakistan, Sri Lanka vow to enhance security, defence ties

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Sri Lanka have reiterated their commitment to enhancing bilateral security and defense collaboration.

According to ISPR, this commitment was expressed at a meeting between Commander Sri Lankan Air Force Air Marshal RAUP Rajapaksa and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in Rawalpindi today.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee said Pakistan values its enduring relationship with Sri Lanka, highlighting a shared commitment to fortifying bilateral ties, particularly in defense and security.

Air Marshal RAUP Rajapaksa, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, appreciated the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to Commander of the Sri Lankan Air Force.