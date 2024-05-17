Pakistan stands ready to defend itself against any threat: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has urged Afghan interim authorities to take action against terror groups operating on Afghan soil and posing threats to Pakistan’s sovereignty and security.

Replying to a question at her weekly media briefing in Islamabad today, she said Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan stands ready to defend itself against any threat to its security and sovereignty.

Answering another question, she said Pakistan has conveyed its deepest concerns about the situation along Pak-Afghan border and has urged the Afghan authorities to ensure that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used against Pakistan.

Replying to a question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch rejected any plans to undertake any talks with terrorist groups, involved in killing of Pakistani civilians and law enforcement officials.

She maintained that the people of Afghanistan are our brothers and we would like to continue to working with them for peace, security and development of Afghanistan in consultation with the Afghan authorities.

Regarding the Palestine issue, the Spokesperson said Pakistan supports the historic call of the United Nations General Assembly made at the 10th Emergency Special Session to admit the State of Palestine to the United Nations as the full member.