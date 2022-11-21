Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 30.95 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 30.95 points on Monday, depicting a slight positive change of 0.07 percent, closing at 42761.19 against 42,730.24 points on the previous day.

A total of 132,942,539 shares were traded during the day as compared to 189,283,798 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.579 billion against Rs5.060 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 334 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 150 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 14,125,721 shares at Rs1.41 per share, TRG Pak Ltd with 10,231,131 shares at Rs146.57 per share, and Unity Foods Ltd with 8,730,836 shares at Rs17.13 per share.

Allawasaya Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 168.73 per share price, closing at Rs2418.50, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile with a Rs55.00 rise in its per share price to Rs808.00.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs250.00 per share closing at Rs25750.00 followed by Sanofi-Aventis with a Rs44.99 decline to close at Rs1050.00. (APP)