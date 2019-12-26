Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 799 points

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed a bullish trend as Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) 100 Index jumped by 799.47 points (1.94%) — from 40,328 points to 41,127 since the previous working day.

A total of 132,017,420 shares worth Rs 6.52 billion were traded against 135,300,750 shares of Rs 7.16 billion during the last trading day.

Shares of 359 companies were transacted, out of which 258 recorded gains and 84 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 17 remained unchanged.

The top three traded companies were, UNITY, with a volume of 27,199,500 shares with a Rs 15.97 price per share, WTL, with a volume of 21,015,000 shares with Rs 1.27 as the price per share, and HASCOLR1, with a volume of 17,767,500 and price per share of Rs 9.54.