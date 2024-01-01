Pakistan Stock Exchange hits historic high, 100-index crosses 99,000 points

F.P. Report

KARACHI : The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed an unprecedented rally on the last trading day of the week, making history as the 100 Index crossed the 99,000-point mark for the first time.

During the session, the 100 Index surged by an impressive 2,057 points, closing at a record level of 99,385 points. This remarkable performance also placed the PSX as the second-best-performing stock market in the world.

Stock analysts attribute the surge to a shift in investment trends, with funds moving from fixed income into the equity market, signaling renewed investor confidence.

The historic milestone has bolstered optimism among traders, with expectations of continued momentum in the coming sessions.