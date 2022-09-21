Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 255 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 255.33 points, a negative change of 0.62%, closing at 40,965.58 against 41,220.91 points on the last working day.

A total of 170,416,593 shares were traded during the day compared to 156,574,427 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.827 billion against Rs.5.668 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 319 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 100 of them recorded gain and 195 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 40,319,000 shares at Rs.2.90 per share, TLP Properties with 11,928,603 shares at Rs.19.36 per share and TRG Pak Ltd with 11,378,033 shares at Rs.114.07 per share.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.80.69 per share price, closing at Rs.1,156.57 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex with Rs.76.53 rise in per share price to Rs.1,097.03.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.100 per share closing at Rs.9,650 followed by Sitara Chemical with Rs.17.96 decline to close at Rs.244.33. (APP)