Pakistan Stock Exchange shatters records as KSE-100 hits 100,000 points

F.P. Report

KARACHI : The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) achieved a historic milestone on Thursday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged past the 100,000-point mark, reaching an all-time high of 100,346.50 points during intra-day trading.



The remarkable rally of over 1,000 points, equivalent to a 1.09% gain, came on the heels of a volatile week that saw the market experience significant turmoil.

The index opened strong, continuing its upward trajectory after having suffered a major setback earlier in the week due to violent political unrest in Islamabad.



On Tuesday, the market had plummeted by more than 3,500 points, as clashes between the police and protesters from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party disrupted the nation’s capital.



However, with the party calling off its protest amid a heavy government crackdown, investor confidence was restored, propelling the market to a robust recovery.The PSX’s impressive surge reflects the growing optimism among investors, bolstered by positive economic indicators.



Analysts point to the recent stability in key economic factors, including a favourable outlook on inflation and the ongoing growth in the country’s industrial production, as critical drivers behind the renewed investor enthusiasm.

“The crossing of the 100,000-point threshold is a testament to the resilience of Pakistan’s stock market and the strength of investor confidence, despite the political turbulence,” said a senior market analyst.



“This surge signals that the market is finding its footing as the broader economic landscape improves.”

While the KSE-100’s strong performance indicates optimism, analysts caution that the political landscape will remain a key factor influencing market sentiment.

The PSX’s ability to maintain its momentum will largely depend on the stability of the political situation, which remains volatile due to ongoing political disputes and protests.

Despite the risks, the index’s surge is a hopeful sign for Pakistan’s economic prospects, demonstrating the potential for continued growth as long as the political and economic.