Pakistan Stock Exchange storms to new all-time high of 140,000

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Share prices stormed to a new all-time high at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday as institutional inflows and keen interest in blue-chip stocks kept the buying in top gear.

As the business opened, investors lined up to lift major stocks powering the PSX’s benchmark KSE-100 index to shoot up to record levels. The index was up by 1,782.31 points or 1.27 percent to 140,447.80 points.

Of the total 388 companies traded so far, share prices of 205 companies were up and of 168 companies were down while 15 remained unchanged.

On Thursday, the stock marked had surged to a new record, closing above the 138,000 mark for the first time, driven by strong institutional inflows and a sharp rally in fertilizer and blue-chip stocks. The KSE-100 index closed at 138,665.49 points, gaining 2,285.53 points or 1.68 percent, a bullish move that traders said reflected investor optimism ahead of earnings season and growing expectations of a credit rating upgrade.

Fertilizer companies led the rally, with Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) and Engro Fertilizers Limited (EFERT) together adding 563 points to the index. Other top contributors included United Bank Limited (UBL), Systems Limited (SYS), Engro Holdings (ENGROH), and Hub Power Company Limited (HUBC), which added another 763 points collectively.

Investor activity remained high with 778 million shares traded, while the total value of trades stood at Rs39.95 billion. Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBTL) led volumes, with 82.6 million shares exchanged during the session.

The three top trading companies were Pak International Bulk with 82,666,164 shares at Rs10.09 per share, First Dawood Prop with 42,478,624 shares at Rs7.00 per share and Ghani Chemworld with 26,020,919 shares at Rs13.21 per share.

PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs3,480.96 per share price, closing at Rs38,290.52, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs281.14 rise in its per share price to Rs24,199.14. Pakistan Engineering Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs35.79 per share, closing at Rs740.00, followed by Bhanero Textile Mills Limited with Rs16.48 decline in its share price to close at Rs953.39.