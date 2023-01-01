Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bearish trend, loses 396 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 396 points, a negative change of 0.97 percent, closing at 40,450.53 against 40,846.53 points the previous day.

A total of 191,327,163 shares were traded during the day as compared to 364,131,735 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.119 billion against Rs14.480 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 333 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 76 of them recorded gains and 238 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Refinery with 14,225,354 shares at Rs13.61 per share, Cnergyico PK with 13,167,971 shares at Rs3.89 per share, and Fauji Foods Ltd with 12,526,831 shares at Rs5.19 per share.

Mari Petroleum witnessed a maximum increase of Rs12.29 per share price, closing at Rs1,450.14, whereas the runner-up was Hafiz Limited with a Rs10.39 rise in its per share price to Rs148.98.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs83.24 per share closing at Rs1,026.76, followed by Siemens Pakistan with Rs49.71 declines to close at Rs613.19. (APP)