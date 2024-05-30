Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bullish trend

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange was bullish today.

The KSE-100 Index closed today at 75,878.48 points as compared to 74,878.12 points on the last working day with a positive change of 1000.36 points.

The total turnover was 523,299,973 as compared to 410,575,241 on the last working day with K-Electric Ltd. having the highest turnover of 62,228,161.

A total of 433 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 236 recorded gains and 140 sustained losses whereas the share price of 57 companies remained unchanged.

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited recorded the maximum increase in its share price, which was 58.23 rupees while PIA Holding Company Limited recorded the maximum decrease that was 67.20 rupees.