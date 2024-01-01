Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bullish trend

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange was bullish today.

The KSE-100 Index closed today at 89,993.97 points as compared to 88,945.99 points on the last working day with a Positive change of 1,047.98 points.

The total turnover was 695,544,676 as compared to 757,648,007 on the last working day with Fauji Foods Ltd. having the highest turnover of 57,561,820.

A total of 457 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 181 recorded gains and 222 sustained losses whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited recorded the maximum increase in its share price, which was 371.44 rupees while Sapphire Textile Mills Limited recorded the maximum decrease that was 73.47 rupees.