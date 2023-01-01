Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100-index sheds 341 points

ISLAMABAD (APP): The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 341.99 points, a negative change of 0.78 per cent, closing at 43,557.02 points against 43,899.01 points the previous trading day.

A total of 419,302,491 shares were traded during the day as compared to 381,904,794 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.15.839 billion against Rs. 8.647 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 333 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 103 of them recorded gains and 211 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Refinery with 44,181,355 shares at Rs.15.31 per share; Cnergyico PK with 42,405,536 shares at Rs.3.15 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 26,598,690 shares at Rs.1.15 per share.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.39.00 per share price, closing at Rs.1,234.00, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas SugarXD with an Rs.32.78 rise in its per share price to Rs.469.78.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.150.00 per share closing at Rs.6,450.00; followed by Pak Tobacco with Rs.39.00 decline to close at Rs.681.00.

Rupee on recovery path; gains Rs10.56 against US Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday showed remarkable recovery by gaining Rs10.56 against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 275.43 against the previous working day’s closing of Rs 285.99.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 271 and Rs 279 respectively.

The price of the Euro came down by Rs 12.79 to close at Rs 300.14 against the last day’s closing of Rs 312.93, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese Yen lost 09 paisas to close at Rs1.90, whereas a decrease of Rs14.44 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 349.69 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 364.13.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by Rs2.88 and Rs2.81 to close at Rs74.98 and Rs73.44, respectively