Pakistan Stock Market 100-index reaches all-time historic high

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) 100-index hit a historic milestone, crossing 109,000 points for the first time.

At the start of trading, the market surged by over 1,100 points. The benchmark 100 index soared by 1,142 points, reaching a record level of 109,381.

In recent months, the Pakistan Stock Market has experienced a phenomenal rally, crossing the historic 100,000-point mark. This milestone reflects strong investor confidence driven by improved economic indicators, government reforms, and foreign inflows.

The KSE-100 index’s performance has positioned it among the best-performing stock markets globally. Factors contributing to this success include political stability, favorable fiscal.