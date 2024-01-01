Pakistan stocks smash record 105,000 mark on rate cut hopes

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani stocks continued their record-breaking streak on Wednesday, crossing the 105,000 point mark for the first time on the back of investor confidence of a significant interest rate cut by the central bank at the next monetary policy meeting on Dec. 16.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index climbed 914.49 points, or 0.87%, to hit a new intraday high of 105,473.56. Wednesday’s session follows Tuesday’s impressive gains, with the market closing at 104,559.07, adding 1,284 points.

The State Bank has already slashed interest rates by 700 basis points (bps) in four consecutive meetings since June, bringing the rate to 15%.

According to a poll conducted by Topline Securities, 71 % of participants expect the central bank will announce a minimum rate cut of 200bps.

“Out of the 71 percent, 63 percent expect the interest rate to be cut by 200bps, 30 percent expect a cut of 250bps, and 7.0 percent anticipate a cut of more than 250bps,” the poll said.

Market analysts credit the rally in stocks to improving macroeconomic indicators, strong trade performance, and the anticipation of further monetary easing.

Pakistan’s annual consumer inflation slowed to 4.9% in November, lower than the government’s forecast and the lowest in nearly six years. This is down from 38% last year.

Trade data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics also supports positive investor sentiment as the trade deficit narrowed by 7.39% during the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year, standing at $8.651 billion, compared to $9.341 billion during the same period last year.

Exports rose by 12.57% to hit $13.69 billion, while imports increased by 3.90% to $22.342 billion during this period. November’s trade deficit narrowed even further, dropping by 18.60% year-on-year to $1.589 billion compared to $1.952 billion in November 2023.