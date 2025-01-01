Key Indian mily installations targeted in retaliatory strikes: DG ISPR

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a decisive and high-intensity military response, Pakistan’s armed forces launched precision strikes on 26 key Indian military installations under the banner of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, targeting sites involved in cross-border aggression and support for terrorism inside Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the operation was aimed at neutralising the sources of recent attacks on Pakistani soil, particularly those launched from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and deep within mainland India.

“The strikes targeted high-value military assets used to launch attacks on Pakistani civilians and support terrorism. Our response was proportionate, precise, and necessary for national defense,” said Lt Gen Chaudhry.

DG ISPR said “put it on record” that Pakistan “never requested for a ceasefire”.

“On the night of May 6 and 7, after those dastardly and cowardly attacks were made, Indians requested and Pakistan gave a very clear response that we will communicate back only after we have given the response that this act deserves.

“So on May 10, after the response and retribution […] and on the request and intervention of international interlocutors, we responded to the already made request of the Indians,” he said.

Key Military Sites Targeted

The Pakistani military engaged multiple Indian Air Force (IAF) and aviation facilities across both IIOJK and mainland India, inflicting significant damage. The sites hit included:

“Air Bases: Suratgarh, Sirsa, Poonch, Naliya, Adampur, Bhatinda, Barnala, Halwara, Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Udhampur, Mamoon, Ambala, and Pathankot.

“Missile Installations: BrahMos missile storage facilities in Fayaz and Nagrota, which were linked to prior missile strikes on Pakistani territory.

“S-400 Systems: Missile batteries in Adampur and Poonch were rendered non-operational.

“Military Logistics: Field Supply Depot in Uri and a radar station in Poonch.

“Command Hubs: The 10th and 80th Brigades at KG Top and Nowshera – both reportedly involved in orchestrating attacks that resulted in civilian casualties, including children, inside Pakistan.

Proxy Networks and LoC Posts Destroyed

Lt Gen Chaudhry also confirmed the destruction of intelligence fusion units and field operational posts in Rajouri and Nowshera, which allegedly trained and supported proxy networks involved in destabilizing Pakistan.

Furthermore, military positions along the Line of Control responsible for unprovoked shelling on Azad Jammu and Kashmir were struck with high precision.

“Following the strikes, several enemy units raised white flags and appealed for restraint, indicating the damage inflicted and the effectiveness of Pakistan’s response,” he added.

Rafale Fleet Grounded After PAF Response

Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed, Deputy Chief of Air Operations, credited the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) with successfully executing its objectives.

He stated that Pakistani aircraft had neutralized multiple high-profile threats, including Indian Rafale jets.

“We scored 6-0. Not a single loss on our side. The Rafales were hit and grounded – they have not taken off since near the western border,” he declared. “We were tasked to re-establish deterrence, neutralize key threats, and retain air superiority – and we achieved all three.”

Aurangzeb also highlighted the role of indigenous anti-drone systems in neutralizing UAV incursions, including U.S.-made drones used by India. According to him, all enemy drones were detected by radar and rendered useless through jamming, spoofing, and electronic warfare measures.

“This response reinforces our national security posture and demonstrates the PAF’s readiness to defend Pakistani airspace at all costs,” he said, also praising Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmad Babar for his leadership.

Navy Thwarts Maritime Threat

Vice Admiral Rab Nawaz revealed that the Pakistan Navy effectively blocked an Indian naval advance, particularly that of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which had been inching toward Pakistan’s maritime boundary.

“On May 9, the Vikrant was positioned 400 nautical miles off the Pakistani coast before retreating toward Bombay. Our maritime air arm was fully prepared to intercept and respond if it came any closer,” he stated.

The Vice Admiral emphasized that Pakistan’s naval forces maintained constant surveillance and communication with the Air Force to ensure integrated defense across all domains.

“Let’s be clear: the Vikrant sails with 8-12 MiG-29s – barely enough for its own defense. The cost of any maritime aggression was well understood by the adversary, which is why they backed off,” he added.

No Indian Pilot in Custody

Dispelling rumors circulating on social media, Lt Gen Chaudhry confirmed that no Indian pilot was in Pakistani custody following the operation.

“There is no Indian pilot in our custody. Claims to the contrary are part of misinformation and propaganda,” he clarified.

Pakistan Army Hails Youth as ‘Frontline Cyber Warriors’ in Information Warfare

In a powerful acknowledgment of national unity and digital resilience, the DG ISPR lauded the unwavering support of the Pakistani nation during recent military operations, singling out the youth as key defenders in the information domain.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry expressed the armed forces’ deep appreciation for the moral courage, steadfastness, and prayers of the Pakistani people, describing their support as a “force multiplier” in times of national crisis.

“We are especially grateful to our resilient youth who stood as frontline cyber warriors, boldly countering hostile narratives and safeguarding Pakistan’s interests in the digital space,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said.

He praised the nation’s young generation for playing an instrumental role in protecting the country’s narrative against coordinated disinformation campaigns, particularly on social media and other digital platforms.

The military spokesperson also acknowledged the crucial role played by the Pakistani media, commending its responsible coverage and resistance to Indian propaganda and psychological operations aimed at sowing discord.

“The media demonstrated maturity and a sense of national responsibility by exposing falsehoods and countering India’s war-mongering rhetoric,” he noted.

In a rare moment of bipartisan recognition, Lt Gen Chaudhry extended gratitude to the entire political leadership of the country – regardless of party lines – for exhibiting unity and standing firmly behind the armed forces.

“The support from all political parties, without exception, reflects a collective commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity,” he said.

The remarks underscored a broader message of national solidarity and resilience in the face of escalating regional tensions, with military, media, political leadership, and civil society aligning in defense of the country’s sovereignty both on the battlefield and in the digital realm.

Furthermore, he extended gratitude to the political leadership across all parties for their unified stance and unwavering support for the armed forces, underscoring the collective resolve in defending Pakistan’s sovereignty.

This recognition comes in the wake of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, where Pakistan’s armed forces conducted precision strikes on key Indian military installations in response to unprovoked aggression. He further said that in a conflict between two rival nuclear powers … such a conflict is actually an absurdity and it is inconceivable and sheer stupidity.

“In the case of India and Pakistan, such a conflict can lead to peril of more than 1.6 billion people,” he replied to a question. “In reality, there is no space for war between India and Pakistan, and if anyone wants to carve out this space for war, he is actually carving out the space for mutual annihilation.”

“This is why you saw how in this conflict Pakistan acted in a very mature manner and through conventional forces, we maintained escalation control, through conventional forces we gave them a two notch up response while also ensuring that the Pakistan forces employed on the counterterrorism operations … no pull is also exerted on them.”