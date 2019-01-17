Pakistan stun India, beat Korea in 19th Asian Squash Team Championship

PESHAWAR (APP): Pakistan team recorded victories against India and Korean on the opening day of the ongoing 19th Asian Junior Squash Team Championship being in progress at Pattaya (Thailand) on Thursday. Pakistan team played against Korea in the morning session and won by 3-0.

In the first match Abbas Zeb of Pakistan defeated K.Seokjin of Korea by 11-2, 11-7, 11-4, Farhan Hashmi of Pakistan overpowered J.M You of Korea in another thrilling match by 11-4, 11-2, 11-8 and Haris Qasim of Pakistan beat M.W. Lee (Korea) by 11-8, 3-11, 3-11, 11-8 and 13-11.

In the evening session Pakistan team stunned India by 2-1. In the first singles Abbas Zeb of Pakistan beat Utkrash Behtei of India by 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-6, and 11-9, Farhan Hashmi (Pak) lost to Tushant Shahani of India by 9-11, 8-11-, 11-9, 12-10, 5-11 and in the last and decisive singles Haris Qasim (Pak) beat Veer Chotrani of India10-12, 6-11, 12-10, 12-10, 11-6.