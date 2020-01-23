Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ballistic missile Ghaznavi: ISPR

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface short range ballistic missile (SRBM) Ghaznavi or Hatf III, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said.

The missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290km.

According to the ISPR, the launch was conducted as part of a training exercise aimed at testing the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command at day and night times.

According to Maj Gen Babar, the president and prime minister conveyed appreciation to the team and congratulations to the nation for the successful testing of the missile.

Lt General Nadeem Zaki Manj, the director general of Strategic Plans Division Force (SPD) and senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers belonging to strategic organisations, were present during the test launch. Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Chairman General Nadeem Raza also congratulated the officers for successful launch of the missile.

In August last year, Pakistan carried out the night training launch of Ghaznavi.

In May last year, Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of Shaheen-II, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

In January last year, Pakistan observed another successful launch of the tactical ballistic missile Nasr as part of the Army Strategic Forces Command training exercise.