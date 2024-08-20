Pakistan Successfully Conducts Training Launch of Shaheen-II Ballistic Missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan successfully conducted a training launch of its surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Shaheen-II, on Tuesday, as confirmed by the military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Director General of the Strategic Plans Division lauded the technical expertise, dedication, and commitment of the scientists and engineers who made this significant achievement possible. The successful launch was also praised by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and the chiefs of the armed services, who congratulated the team involved.

According to the ISPR, the purpose of the training launch was to ensure the readiness of the troops, validate various technical parameters, and evaluate the performance of the missile’s subsystems, which have been enhanced for greater accuracy and survivability.

The launch was observed by senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, as well as the scientists and engineers responsible for the missile’s development.