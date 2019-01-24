Pakistan successfully test-fires surface-to-surface ballistic missile ‘Nasr’

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted training launch of new surface-to-surface ballistic missile named Nasr.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile would enhance the operational efficiency of army strategic forces command besides re-validating the desired technical parameters.

The training exercise involved launching of quad salvo for the desired effects and the missile is a high precision, shoot and scoot weapon system with the ability of in-flight manoeuvrability, said the military’s media wing.

This weapon system has augmented full spectrum deterrence posture remaining within the precincts of policy of credible minimum deterrence, against prevailing and evolving threat spectrum more effectively including enemy’s ballistic missile defence and other air defence systems.

The launch was witnessed by senior military leadership including Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJSC), General Zubair Mehmood Hayat.

He appreciated scientists and engineers on developing the sophisticated weapon system to enhance the country’s deterrence capability.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan including all services chief also offered felicitations on the successful launch of new missile.