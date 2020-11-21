Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires over PM Modi’s remarks

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday summoned Indian Chargé d’Affaires to reject allegations leveled by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the country, ARY NEWS reported quoting Foreign Office.

A spokesman of the Foreign Office, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the top Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to categorically reject the allegations levelled by the Indian side especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ministry of External Affairs.

He said that the remarks from them are aimed at mischievously implicating Pakistan in some alleged planned attack in Nagrota in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a press release said that it was communicated to the top Indian diplomat that Pakistan views these entirely baseless and unsubstantiated Indian allegations as part of India’s desperate attempts to divert international attention from its state-terrorism in IIOJK and its state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

It was further communicated that India’s history of conducting false flag operations in the occupied Kashmir and inside India to malign Pakistan was well-known, he said adding that any attempt to mischievously implicate Pakistan in any false flag operation or stage-managed incident would not carry any credibility whatsoever.

The foreign office spokesman said that the hope was expressed that India would desist from making any miscalculation in this context as it did in 2019.

“Pakistan has already put forth irrefutable evidence, extensively documenting India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan.”

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the Indian side was once again urged to eschew the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy, dismantle the terror infrastructure that it has established to inflict terrorism on Pakistan, and stop the use of other countries’ soil for sponsorship of terrorist activities against the neighbouring country.