Pakistan summons Indian deputy HC to condemn LoC ceasefire violations

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia on Tuesday and condemned recent unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

Indian forces carried out the ceasefire violations on August 18 in the Hot Spring and Chirikot sectors on the Pakistani side of the LoC, resulting in the martyrdom of a seven-year-old boy, Saddam.

Indian forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas within Pakistan with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues, the Foreign Office said in a press release.

“This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations,” it said.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” it added.

Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.