Pakistan-Tajikistan commits to strengthen bilateral ties

F.P. Report

DUSHANBE: Pakistan and Tajikistan has multiple opportunities to further enhance bilateral trade ties and cooperation in multi-dimensional fields, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi commented on Wednesday while having a meeting with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon at the Presidential Palace in Dushanbe.

According to the press statement, the foreign minister reaffirmed that top leadership of the two brotherly countries were determined to further solidify and expand these bilateral ties.

While commenting on the significance of economic prosperity he said that the apt completion of Central Asia-South Asia (CASA-1000) project would prove as beneficial energy corridor for the entire central and South Asia.

Optimally utilization of the bilateral institutional framework to further promote bilateral trade cooperation between the two countries through the Joint Working Groups (JWG) in relevant fields, Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized.

Both sides shared the evolving bilateral defence ties and resolved to strengthen them further.

They also agreed to work together through joint efforts to defeat extremism, terrorism, drug trafficking and cross border crime.

While discussing regional issues, two sides also exchanged views on Afghan peace process, the regional situation and peace. Upon the matter of Afghan peace process, Foreign minister Qureshi apprised Tajik president of the contributions made by Pakistan towards peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan and the outcome.

During the official visit, Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan considered peace and stability in Afghanistan as fundamental for the regional progress and prosperity.

The foreign minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s sincere efforts for the regional peace and peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

On the other side, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon expressed his determination to further enhance the bilateral ties between the two counties and expressed satisfaction over the existing level of relations.

Whereas, Foreign Minister Qureshi also extended facilitation to the Tajik president on his re-election to the office of president after October 2020 elections, the press release added.

Commenting on bilateral ties he said both countries enjoyed historic, religious, traditional and cultural relations and it was a welcoming sign that the top leadership of the two countries were committed to enhance these ties further.

Qureshi expressed gratitude to the president for extending warm hospitality to his delegation during 9th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process in Dushanbe and appreciated the successful hosting of the moot.

Furthermore, Qureshi tweeted on his official social media handle saying that he had an excellent meeting with the Tajik president.

Commenting on the Pakistan-Tajikistan bilateral ties “Indeed, our bilateral ties with Tajikistan are of great importance with the shared vision and goals of Pakistan-Tajikistan leadership lending a strong foundation to build these further.”

“With a vision to strengthening Economic Diplomacy, I shared Pakistan seaports offer shortest route for Tajikistan connectivity w/ S.E Asia, M. East, Africa & beyond. Reiterated our commitment to complete flagship CASA-1000, harbinger for building energy corridor between South and Central Asia,” Foreign Minister Qureshi said.

The foreign minister also visited Tajikistan ministry of Defence where he was welcomed by Defence Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo.