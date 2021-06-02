Pakistan, Tajikistan ink 12 accords for cooperation in diverse areas

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Tajikistan on Wednesday entered into 12 accords for cooperation in diverse fields including trade, anti-corruption, infrastructure, education and culture.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing ceremony as the representatives from two sides signed the agreements and the Memoranda of Understanding. The two leaders on the occasion also signed a Joint Declaration encompassing details of discussions taken place during the visit of President Rahmon. The agreements and MoU signed for cooperation in different areas include;

TRADE: