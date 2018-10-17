Pakistan takes control after dismissing Australia for 145 runs in first innings

Monitoring Desk

ABU DHABI: Pakistan dismissed Australia for 145 runs in the first innings of second test after Pacer Mohammad Abbas took five wickets in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pakistan paceman Muhammad Abbas dismissed Shaun Marsh for three runs and Travis Head for 14 to derail Australia after they resumed at 20-2 in reply to Pakistan’s 282 all out at Abu Dhabi Stadium.

Bilal Asif then removed Aaron Finch (39) and in the last over before lunch trapped Tim Paine leg-before for three as Australia were left in danger of conceding a big first innings lead.

Abbas, whose first wicket of the match made him the joint second fastest Pakistani to 50 wickets, gave Pakistan an early wicket in the fourth over of the day, removing Marsh with a catch in the slip.

He then had Head caught in the second slip to leave Australia at 56-4.

Yasir Shah made it 75-5 with the wicket of Mitchell Marsh, caught close to the wicket for 13.

After the break, Marnus Labuschagne went back after scoring 14 runs after being run out by Shah. He was soon followed by Nathan Lyon who became Asif’s third victim of the game.

Earlier, debutant opener Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed found form with fighting and innings-reviving knocks, taking the attack to the Australian bowlers after spinner Nathan Lyon had rocked Pakistan in the morning, reaching lunch with figures of 4-12.

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza

Australia: Tim Paine (captain), Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc

