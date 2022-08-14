Pakistan team celebrates Independence Day in Netherlands

THE HAGUE (Monitoring Desk): National cricket team celebrated the country’s 76th Independence Day on Sunday in a ceremony held here at the Pakistani Embassy as the Green Shirts are currently touring the Netherlands for three-match ODI series.

Speaking on the occasion, national men’s team skipper Babar Azam said that he felt proud to be a Pakistani and referred to his teammates as ambassadors of the country.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared pictures of the national team and other members of the Pakistani contingent attending the ceremony on its official Twitter account.

“I feel proud of being a Pakistani. We all are ambassadors of Pakistan” said Babar while addressing the ceremony.

“We feel delighted when overseas Pakistanis raise Pakistani flags inside international grounds,” he added.

“It gives us joy when fans boost our confidence by showing their support. We always strive to make our country proud,” he said.

He further hoped that the team would give their best performance in the upcoming series against the Netherlands and claimed that the players were in sublime form.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Babar Azam-led national side will lock horns against the hosts in Rotterdam for three 50-over matches on August 16, 18 and 21.

