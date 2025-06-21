Pakistan terms India’s move on IWT as violation of int’l law

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has said that India’s illegal announcement to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance constitutes a clear violation of international law, the provisions of the Treaty itself, and the fundamental principles governing inter-state relations.

Responding to the media queries regarding the Indian Home Minister’s assertion that the Indus Waters Treaty will never be restored, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the statement reflects a brazen disregard for the sanctity of international agreements.

He said that Indus Waters Treaty is not a political arrangement, but an international treaty with no provision for unilateral action.

Such conduct sets a reckless and dangerous precedent-one that undermines the credibility of international agreements and raises serious questions about the reliability and trustworthiness of a state that openly refuses to fulfil its legal obligations.

Weaponizing water for political ends is irresponsible and contrary to established norms of responsible state behavior. India must immediately rescind its unilateral and unlawful stance, and restore the full and unhindered implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan remains firmly committed to the Treaty and will take all necessary measures to protect its legitimate rights and entitlements under it.