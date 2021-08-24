Pakistan

Pakistan tests indigenously developed Fatah-1

by The Frontier Post
ISLAMABAD (APP): Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Tuesday announced that Pakistan conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1 (Guided Multi Launch Rocket Sys-tem), capable of delivering a conventional Warhead.

The DG ISPR took to twitter to announce the development on his official handle.

“The Weapon System will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory,” he added.

