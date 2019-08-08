Pakistan thrashes Australia 3-0 in Asian Volleyball C’ship

KARACHI (PPI): Pakistan U-23 men’s volleyball team is in superb form and has registered its fifth consecutive victory in 3rd Asian U-23 Men’s Volleyball Championship in Myanmar beating Australia 3-0 on Thursday.

According to information made available here, Pakistan colts won the match in straight sets by 29-27, 25-23, 25-21 score.

Pakistan occupies top spot in Group ‘E’ and is one match away from semifinals. Today (Friday), Pakistan will play fourth ranked team from Group ‘F’, either Kazakhstan or China for a place in the semifinals.

In other matches of the tournament, India defeated Kazakhstan while Japan overpowered China.