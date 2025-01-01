Pakistan tightens grip with 202-run lead against West Indies

MULTAN (APP): On the second day of the Multan Test, Pakistan ended their second innings at 109 runs for the loss of three wickets, building a commanding overall lead of 202 runs against West Indies.

In the second innings, Captain Shan Masood stood out with a well-constructed 52 before being run out, while Mohammad Huraira contributed 29. Babar Azam managed only five runs before departing while Kamran Ghulam (9 not out) and Saud Shakeel (2 not out) remained unbeaten at stumps. Jomel Warrican was the standout bowler for the visitors, claiming two crucial wickets.

Earlier, West Indies were bundled out for a paltry 137 runs in their first innings, giving Pakistan a 93-run lead. Jomel Warrican (31) and Jayden Seales (22) were the top scorers for the visitors. Pakistan’s spinners wreaked havoc, with Noman Ali taking a magnificent five-wicket haul, Sajid Khan claiming four and Abrar Ahmed chipping in with one.

Pakistan’s first innings saw them post 230 runs, with Saud Shakeel’s stellar 84 and Mohammad Rizwan’s gritty 71 forming the backbone of their innings. For West Indies, Jayden Seales and Jomel Warrican picked up three wickets each, while Sinclair and Motie shared the remaining breakthroughs.

The second day’s play began with Pakistan losing their remaining wickets quickly, but their spinners turned the game on its head. Sajid Khan, in particular, was lethal upfront, dismantling the top order and taking four early wickets. Noman Ali then capitalized on the pressure, sending five more West Indian batters back to the pavilion while Abrar Ahmed wrapped up the innings by dismissing Jayden Seales.

As Pakistan heads into Day three of the first test march with a strong lead and seven wickets in hand, the hosts appear to have the upper hand in this thrilling contest, leaving West Indies with a monumental task to stay alive in the game.